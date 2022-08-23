West Point cold case suspect charged with second rape

Aug. 22—WEST POINT — A month after a Clay County man was charged with a 19-year-old rape, he is now the suspect in a second rape that happened around the same time.

In July, West Point police Lt. Ramirez Ivy announced that Frederick Fitzgerald Gandy, 52, of West Point, had been arrested and charged with burglary, rape, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery for a Jan. 8, 2003 incident.

On Monday, officials announced that Gandy is also a suspect in a second rape that happened less than 24 hours earlier.

"While investigating that case, we made a discovery that there was another victim on this night," Ivy said. "Detective Raven Ross found that victim, who had relocated, and was able to gather up some new evidence."

Assistant District Attorney Trina Davidson Brooks said they are working to get this case ready to present to the next Clay County grand jury.

Gandy was arrested on July 18 and remains incarcerated in the Clay County Jail on a $950,000 bond.

Citing pretrial rules, Scott Colom, 16th Circuit District Attorney said he was limited about what information could be released during a press conference in July.

"I will say this is very solid evidence," Colom said at the time. "I am confident we will be able to get a conviction."

Colom did note that the testing was not genetic genealogy. It was more traditional DNA testing that developed a profile that could be entered in the national crime data bank, CODIS. It was in that system that Gandy was first identified as a suspect.

