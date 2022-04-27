West Point couple, juveniles charged with series of car burglaries

Apr. 26—WEST POINT — A man, a woman and two juveniles have been charged in connection with multiple early morning car burglaries in mid-April.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Elexis Roebuck, 19, and Jodi Ott, 23, both of West Point, were arrested April 20 and charged with four counts of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia. Two juveniles were also detained and will be charged through the Clay County Youth Court.

The four are accused of breaking into several cars in the residential area of Humphries Cove in the early morning hours of April 11. Investigators were able to recover some of the stolen property and are working with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to recover some of the missing firearms.

Roebuck and Ott are being held in the Clay County Detention Center on bonds of $20,457.75 each. Their preliminary hearing is set for Thursday in Clay County Justice Court.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to filed concerning the burglaries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151or the Crime Stoppers P3 App.

