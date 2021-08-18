West Point fight ends with man shot

Aug. 17—WEST POINT — Police are investigating a Monday night altercation at a West Point business that ended with a man being shot and carried to the hospital.

The West Point police got a call Aug. 16 at 7:57 p.m. about a fight in progress in the parking lot of the Quick and Easy Deli on Brame Avenue. At 8:03 p.m., police were called to the North Mississippi Medical Center — West Point about a gunshot victim arriving by personal vehicle.

Police learned that the shooting incident took place after the fight, which resulted in one male being shot.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Detectives are already following up on leads and the incident is still under active investigation. Police are asking anyone with security cameras in the area to send in the video.

Anyone with information about this incident or others, is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

