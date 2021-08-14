West Point juvenile charged as adult in June shooting

Aug. 13—TUPELO — U.S. Marshals have arrested a 17-year-old male who will be charged as an adult with a West Point shooting that left one injured.

West Point police reported Friday afternoon that Mylik Simmons, 17, was captured by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently held at the Clay County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Melissa Haughton was arrested on July 2 and charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with physical evidence in connection with this incident. She is currently out on bond.

Police responded to Timberlane Apartments for a shots fired call around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 20. When they arrived on the scene, officers learned that one Black male had been shot and was already on the way to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point in a private car. The injured male was treated for a gunshot wound and released from the medical center later that same evening.

Anyone with information on this crime or the location of Simmons is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

