West Point man charged with two counts of voyeurism at Tupelo grocery stores

Jul. 1—TUPELO — A man accused of taking upskirt pictures of women inside at least two Tupelo grocery stores has been arrested.

Tupelo police learned there was a man at Aldi's at 3990 North Gloster on June 29 who was following a woman around the business holding his cell phone low enough to see up a woman's skirt and taking pictures.

Police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said the incident and the description of the suspect matched a similar case detectives were investigating regarding the same type of crime at the West Main Kroger on June 20.

Ira Montrel Temple, 41, of West Point, was identified, located and arrested on June 30 and charged with two counts of voyeurism. During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $10,000.

william.moore@djournal.com