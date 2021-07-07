West Police looking for shooting suspect

Jul. 6—WEST POINT — Police are looking for a 17-year-old male who will be charged as an adult with a recent shooting that left one injured.

Police responded to Timberlane Apartments for a shots fired call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday June 20. When they arrived on the scene, officer learned that one Black male had been shot and was already on the way to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point in a private car. The injured male was treated for a gunshot wound and released from the medical center later that same evening.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Mylik Simmons, 17, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities say Simmons is being charged as an adult and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police Chief Avery Cook said anyone assisting Simmons to avoid arrest can and will be charged with accessory after the fact, which is a felony.

Anyone with information on this crime or the location of Simmons is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

