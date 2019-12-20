The West was profoundly wrong about Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using an iron fist to smash the protests over his latest effort to erode the citizenship rights of Indian Muslims. He, along with many of the state governments that his party controls, have dispatched paramilitary forces to storm Muslim colleges to beat up students, suspended the internet in many cities, and imposed a ban on protests including in Bangalore where police roughed up and arrested one of India's most renowned historians, Ramachandra Guha.

Modi is out of control. Even China's authoritarian rulers have shown more restraint in dealing with the Hong Kong protesters.

It is high time that his admirers in the West — politicians, business leaders, and Hollywood celebrities who fawned over him — admit that they made a profound mistake. They embraced him despite clear warnings that his high-minded talk about turning India into an economic and technological powerhouse masked a sinister Hindu nationalist agenda.

He is not a hero of progress and development but a populist blood-and-soil nativist arguably more dangerous than any in the West.

Let us remember what we once knew but seem to have forgotten: He cut his political teeth in the RSS, the militant wing of his party that is obsessed with avenging historic slights — real and imagined — that Hindus endured under Muslim rule centuries ago. One of its members assassinated Mahatma Gandhi whom some Hindu nationalists regard as a Muslim "appeaser." Modi himself has a long history of anti-Muslim animus. In 1992, he rode a chariot in the Hindu procession that marched to the iconic Babri mosque and razed it. But his feelings morphed into actual bloodletting in 2002 when he was the chief minister of the state of Gujarat. Hindu thugs, some connected with his party, went on a rampage and slaughtered 1,000 Muslim men, women, and children as the state police stood by.

Modi expressed not an iota of remorse or regret for the events in Gujarat when he ran for the prime minister's office in 2012, even comparing the murdered Muslims to "puppies" run over by a careless driver.

Yet after he became prime minister, the world gave him the benefit of the doubt — and the man who had been banned from many Western countries, including America, because of his role in the Gujarat pogrom became an international sensation.

A campaign-style extravaganza that Modi held in Madison Square Garden to celebrate his victory was attended not only by 18,000 gushing Indian Americans but also 40 U.S congressmen. Hugh Jackman introduced him, applauding heartily when Modi recited Sanskrit shlokas or verses calling for world peace, totally oblivious to the irony.

Even President Obama went beyond ordinary diplomatic protocol in welcoming Modi during that visit. He hosted a White House dinner for Modi and invited him to stroll to the Martin Luther King memorial with him. A year later, when Obama went with first lady Michelle to India for a state visit, he commended Modi's "legendary work ethic" and his fashion sense, even joking about wearing a kurta shirt to imitate Modi's sartorial style.

The silencing effect that Obama's chumminess had on Modi's critics cannot be overstated. If the first black American president who fully understood the struggle for minority rights could endorse Modi, then Modi-naysayers were just paranoid hysterics whose hatred was blinding them to his manifold virtues.

President Trump, who isn't shy about hobnobbing with odious leaders, has unsurprisingly taken things to a whole new level in a naked bid for the Indian American vote. He warmed up the crowd for Modi, calling him "his friend" and "a great man and a great leader," at the #HowdyModi rally held in Houston to celebrate Modi's re-election this summer. A whole throng of Texas leaders from both parties, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson, stood behind Modi on stage like a hallelujah chorus.

But even more disheartening has been the reaction of U.S. industry leaders. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg got the ball rolling five years ago when he enthusiastically served up Modi agitprop, holding a townhall event for him at his company's headquarters. Zuckerberg asked Modi such pointed questions as how much he loved his mother and how he planned to use his mastery of social media to transform India. Two weeks after this lovefest, India experienced the first in what was to become an epidemic of beef lynchings under Modi. Hindu cow vigilantes stormed a Muslim family's home in Dadri, a village not far from Modi's home in New Delhi, and pulled the old patriarch from his bed and bludgeoned him to death. Modi the transformative leader's response? Utter silence for days.