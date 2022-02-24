West promises massive sanctions for Russian attack

Storyful

A crowd gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Washington early on Thursday morning, February 24, after President Vladimir Putin launched what he described as a “special military operation” against Ukraine.Video taken by James Sweet III shows demonstrators gathered at the embassy in Washington just before 2 am, he said. Participants are seen holding the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine as a driver honks a horn on their way past. Credit: James Sweet III via Storyful