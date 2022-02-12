West Pullman man denied bail following slaying of Verndell Smith II, dance coach and gun violence activist

A 31-year-old man from West Pullman remains in custody Saturday after being accused of the May fatal shooting of Verndell “Vee” Smith II, a dance coach who was vocal about ending gun violence.

Diontay Kimberly was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police. Kimberly was identified as the person who fatally shot Smith multiple times at a Dunkin’ Donuts, 7450 S. Martin Luther King Drive, on the morning of May 19.

Kimberly, who was ordered held without bond on Friday by Cook County Judge Mary Marubio, remains in custody Saturday, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Smith, 32, was shot after placing an order at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Park Manor, according to police. Kimberly, the driver of a silver SUV, stopped next to Smith “immediately” after Smith left the restaurant, opened fire and struck Smith repeatedly.

Paramedics took Smith to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Smith was the artistic director at Ultimate Threat Dance Org. in Park Manor and the founder of the Ultimate Threat Dance Org. team. Smith formed the dance school in 2010.

The New Jersey-born dancer moved to Chicago with his family when he was 6, according to the Yelp page for the studio. He attended Harlan Community Academy High School and Olive-Harvey College, according to Facebook.

He worked to stop gun violence in the city by teaching youth the ins and outs of hip-hop, Chicago-style footwork and majorette.

Kimberly is due back in court on Feb. 18, court records show.