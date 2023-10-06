West Reading chocolate factory explosion: Federal investigation blames R.M. Palmer Co. for blast deaths [Updated]

Oct. 5—A Lancaster County man was arrested Thursday on vehicular homicide and related charges in the Sept. 20 hit-and-run crash that killed a 23-year-old man who was riding his bicycle along Route 222 in Maidencreek Township to feed animals on his family's farm.

Investigators said they received a call from a tipster that led them to the striking vehicle at the suspect's home. In the grille of the suspect's minivan, they found suspected human hair and a piece of a suspender clip that is a twin of the victim's suspender clip recovered at the crash scene 45 miles to the north, they said.

Moshe K. Notis, 28, of Lancaster Township initially was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $125,000 following arraignment late Thursday morning before District Judge Brian K. Strand.

Notis later was released on $100,000 bail following a bail reduction hearing in Berks court.

In addition to a vehicular homicide charge filed by Northern Berks Regional police in the death of Anson Burkholder of Maidencreek Township, Notis faces hit-and-run charges and summary traffic counts.

A release from Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Northern Berks Police Chief James Keiser provided this account:

Northern Berks police were dispatched Sept. 20 about 8:15 p.m. to Route 222 northbound near Richmaiden Road and Pleasant Hill Road for a report of a man struck by a vehicle.

Wilson Burkholder, the victim's brother, had found his brother's body off the shoulder of the road on the edge of a cornfield along with Anson's bicycle in pieces.

Wilson Burkholder told officers that he had been looking for his brother because he did not return for dinner after leaving on his bicycle about two hours earlier to go to the family farm in the 1300 block of Pleasant Hill Road to feed and tend to the animals.

Anson wasn't at the farm. His brother eventually found a bent and broken rear bike tire on the shoulder of Route 222, then found his brother, without a pulse, in a nearby ditch.

Broken remnants of a black vehicle — including parts of a front bumper, tire and fender — were found nearby.

Soon after, a witness who had learned of the fatal hit and run in the media notified the police that Notis had heavy front right damage to his black minivan.

When the witness questioned Notis about the damage, he said the vehicle had hit a pole. When questioned further, Notis said he had struck a deer on 222.

Northern Berks police contacted Manheim Township police, who patrol the area where the suspect lives, for assistance.

Manheim Township police went to Notis' residence and saw what appeared to be fresh damage to his black 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan.

Police also found a hammer on the ground near the right front passenger side tire, as if someone had tried to fix the front right passenger side fender and door. Pry marks and paint transfers were visible on the vehicle.

Manheim Township police remained there to preserve the evidence until a search warrant was obtained.

As a result of the search warrant, investigators recovered part of the suspender clip, suspected human hair and other evidence from the exterior of the vehicle.

This clip recovered from the grille of the minivan matched the suspender clip found near the victim's body along Route 222 in Maidencreek.