How the West can really hurt Russia’s economy

The Russian ruble fell again

The proposal is straightforward – all stock markets in allied countries should introduce "Mandatory Disclosure of Russia Exposure" for public corporations - a mandatory declaration of interests in Russia.

When asked: "How to hurt Russia's economy the most?" I always answer: to permanently cut it off from foreign capital.

Every corporation that enjoys the privilege of access to the capital market must report to investors on a quarterly basis on the following:

1. The value of the assets they own directly or indirectly in Russia;

2. How many employees do they have there;

3. How much tax they have paid to the budget of the terrorist country this year and over the past three years?

This is extremely important information for investors in these corporations, so politicians and regulators should provide them with the opportunity to obtain this data. Then, investors will be able to decide whether they want to continue holding shares in these companies.

After introducing this rule in the popular investment app Robinhood, I can imagine how the letter "Z" or the Russian fascist flag suddenly appears around the names of many companies. And then a Greta Thunberg-type tweets a call not to invest in companies that sponsor the killing of children in Ukraine. At the same time, a fund like Blackrock or PIMCO could come out and say that in six months, they will withdraw from all companies that continue to sponsor the war and will be a "Russia-free fund."

That's it. Lights out, as we used to say on the trading floor. After a study in the Financial Times that shows that the shares of companies that continue to have interests in Russia are trading on average 3.7% below their "rush-free" competitors, everyone will suddenly plan to leave the aggressor country and work as hard as possible to get rid of that shameful "Z" next to their logo.

I'm not saying that it's easy to pull off. I have been promoting this initiative for a long time. A year ago, I spoke with Nassim Taleb to get him to support the idea and voice it, but he said it was more important to cut off oil and gas purchases from Russia, so my initiative was not timely.

Our sanctions managers are aware of this, and I am incredibly grateful to NAPC Chairman Oleksandr Novikov, who promised to take up this idea and bring it to our partners. I hope that Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, will also consider this.

That is because it will be challenging to roll back this sanction – even ten years after the victory, it is hard for me to imagine someone in the West saying: "That's it, Russia no longer poses a threat to the world, let's no longer declare the risks of Russia and invest freely there." This can only happen after Ukraine has been fully compensated for its losses, which will take more than a year.

Now is a great time to put pressure on them, make them declare to their investors what they are doing there, and let them decide whether they want to be involved.

Western politicians and the military are helping us a lot, but we see with our own eyes how many Western companies are trying to "sit out" the war and hope to somehow stay in Russia.

This is a tiny step compared to the sanctions already in place, but a step that could have enormous consequences.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine