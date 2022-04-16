West releases victim's name in Saturday homicide

Apr. 15—Limestone County Coroner Mike West released the name of the victim killed April 9 in East Limestone. He identified the victim as Diane Crane Defoor, 58, of 14935 Maiden Court, Athens, Ala.

"The cause of death is sharp force trauma and manner is homicide," West said.

Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, of Mount Airy, Md., has been arrested and charged with capital murder in Defoor's death. In connection with the murder, Rogers has also been charged with second-degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation.

In a hearing following the Rogers' arrest, Limestone County Judge R. Gray West ordered that she be held without bond.