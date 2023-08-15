West River Community Center summer shutdown recap

Aug. 15—DICKINSON — The West River Community Center will remain closed this week due to cleaning and is scheduled to resume operations at 5 a.m. on Aug. 21. This marks the last week of summer operations for the outdoor pool, with Tuesday, Aug. 22, featuring a special event: a pool party for dogs, taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Small dogs weighing under 30 pounds are invited to enjoy the pool during the first hour, while larger dogs can join in after 6:30 p.m. To ensure the safety of the dogs, all pool chemicals will have been deactivated for 24 hours prior to the event.

Facility Manager Caroline Wood said she's bringing her Labradoodle puppy and King Charles Spaniel.

"My puppy, we'll see how he does with the littles. He might have to jump over to the big dog time," she said. "It's a great event. And it's exciting to see all the dogs come out. So I think it's one of our staff's favorite events to actually attend and be a part of."

The much-anticipated yet essential annual closure of the West River Community Center in mid-August has arrived. Wood explained the reasons behind this closure and provided insights into the procedures that take place during this period.

"I do empathize with the public for the week-long closure, because even myself I don't particularly love being off the weight floor for a whole week," Wood said. "I know people probably don't notice it, but we get in there. Like we are even cleaning in between bricks."

As a component of the yearly cleaning routine, the basketball court floors are undergoing refinishing with their availability for use postponed for several days, or even potentially a couple of weeks, after the overall reopening. Weightlifting machines are being temporarily relocated to facilitate the cleaning and resurfacing of the respective floor area.

"Something that usually happens, which I don't think we're doing this year is that the indoor pool gets drained, refilled and cleaned. Any maintenance and repairs are done on the pools to maintain longevity," Wood said. "A lot of equipment needs to be fixed, we have a lot of things out of whack right now. So this is a good opportunity for us to be able to fix what needs fixing... as well as major cleanings of the locker rooms."

Wood explained that substantial dust buildup on elevated light fixtures, ceiling fans and various ceiling components has posed challenges in maintaining cleanliness. The accumulated dust needs to be carefully blown away before being meticulously vacuumed from the carpet. Following this process, the carpet will undergo steam cleaning.

"At the top of our weight area specifically, no matter how many times our staff cleaned the equipment, the next day, it would be full of dust bunnies again," she said.

She added that the staff is presently in the process of acquiring the required components to address ceiling leaks. She also noted that encountering delays due to the procurement of parts is similarly a challenge when dealing with the breakdown or malfunction of weightlifting machines.

"Everybody needs to take into consideration that response times are a lot slower still, since covid, on getting necessary parts. The supply chain is just a mess," Wood said. "It's not that we're unaware or not wanting to fix them promptly. It's just we have to wait sometimes, unfortunately."

Before the onset of the pandemic, the WRCC used to operate for an additional hour compared to its current schedule. When inquired about the potential of reverting to those previous hours, she expressed that such a change is improbable.

"We're sticking with the 9 p.m. closure and then 8 p.m. on Sundays, I don't believe we had enough patrons interested in that last hour. And it's also a staffing concern... That closing shift is tough to fill. But definitely can be up for discussion at another time," Wood said. "We're always looking for input from the community."