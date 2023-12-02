West River Health Services team expands with new physicians

Dec. 1—HETTINGER, N.D. — In a significant boost to the medical services available in southwest North Dakota, the West River Health Services proudly announced the addition of two distinguished physicians to their team.

Dr. Nicole Gullickson and Dr. Thomas F. Arnold both bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise in Family Medicine and Gynecological surgery, respectively.

Hailing from the heart of North Dakota in Center, Gullickson has recently become an integral part of the healthcare team at West River Health Services. Bringing with her a wealth of experience and a commitment to enhancing community health, Gullickson is dedicated to providing Family Medicine services with a nuanced focus on Obstetrics, Women's Health, Pediatrics and Sports Medicine.

Her roots in Center, North Dakota, have instilled in her a deep understanding of the unique healthcare needs of the local community. With a passion for comprehensive and compassionate care, Dr. Gullickson is poised to make a meaningful impact on the well-being of individuals and families in the region.

A graduate of Jamestown College and the University of North Dakota Medical School, Gullickson completed her residency in 2011 at Siouxland Medical Education Foundation, Inc. in Sioux City, Iowa. With a diverse professional background, including service at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Sanford Health and the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences Family Residency program, Gullickson actively contributes to the medical community by serving on the Medical School Admissions Committee at UND and holds the position of Clinical Assistant Professor for the Department of Family Medicine.

Arnold has also joined the West River Health Services team, specializing in Gynecological surgery procedures at the Surgery Center in Hettinger, North Dakota.

A board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Arnold serves as a Clinical Professor and the Vice Chair of the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences (UNDSMHS) Department of Obstetrics/Gynecology. With a rich history of service, Arnold is currently the Secretary/Treasurer of the Central Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology and chairs the North Dakota Maternal Mortality Committee. With a medical career spanning back to 1988, Arnold has been in practice in southwest North Dakota, and his expertise includes a wide array of procedures, such as diagnostic and operative laparoscopies, hysterectomies, bladder slings for urinary incontinence and more.

West River Health Services extended warm welcomes to both Gullickson and Arnold in a press release, expressing confidence that their dedication and expertise will significantly contribute to the well-being of the community.

These additions align with West River Health Services' mission to provide the "highest possible standard of healthcare in a rural environment." The organization, a nationally recognized rural healthcare entity, operates as a 14-physician multi-specialty group practice, complemented by 14 advanced practice providers and eight visiting specialists.

The West River Health Services Foundation System encompasses a comprehensive range of healthcare facilities, including a hospital, six community clinics, an eye center, visiting nurse services, ambulance service, behavioral health therapy, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, and more.

For further inquiries, appointments or additional information about the comprehensive healthcare services offered at West River Health Services, individuals are encouraged to contact West River Health Services directly, the organization can be reached at (701) 567-4561. The main location is situated at 1000 Highway 12, in Hettinger. For written correspondence, the email address is cindyh@wrhs.com.