West Sacramento police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI. He’s been on the force since 2014

A nearly 10-year veteran officer of the West Sacramento Police Department was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence outside of Yolo County, the department said.

“This conduct is not in alignment with our department’s core values,” West Sacramento Police Chief Robert Strange said in the statement. “While this officer has fallen short, we will, as a department, continue to work towards our mission to serve with honor and professionalism, in partnership with our community, to enhance the quality of life in West Sacramento.”

The officer was stopped by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office about noon Saturday after a deputy saw the officer driving in the southeast Stockton area near Highways 99 and 4, according to a West Sacramento police news release.

While authorities did not describe how the officer was driving before the traffic stop, the Police Department said “the suspicion of DUI was heightened after making contact.”

The Sheriff’s Office summoned the California Highway Patrol to make the arrest on suspicion of DUI. The West Sacramento officer was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp on “charges related to the stop,” police said.

The identity of the officer was not disclosed by the department but a search of county jail logs showed Officer Raymond Barrantes was arrested Saturday and released by the jail. Barrantes has been employed by the Police Department since 2014, according to Transparent California, a website that tracks public employee pay data. Transparent California’s data shows Barrantes earned $153,965 for regular and overtime pay in 2021, the latest year of data available.

Before joining the West Sacramento force, Barrantes had worked as an officer in Woodlake, in Tulare County, and Mendota, in Fresno County, according to the state pay data.

Police said the officer “will be placed on administrative leave by the West Sacramento Police Department, and an internal affairs investigation will begin,” police said.