West Sacramento police question ‘person of interest’ in stabbing after fight that killed 1

Police are questioning a man who was injured in a knife fight as they continue to investigate a deadly stabbing Tuesday in West Sacramento.

The individual, described as a “person of interest” and not a suspect, was being detained by officers while undergoing treatment at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The man, who was seriously injured, is expected to survive.

Officer Scott Farnsworth, a spokesman for the department, said the man hospitalized had undergone surgery and was in and out of consciousness as he spoke to officers about the events. It’s still not known what lead to Tuesday’s incident in which two men, both in their 30s, allegedly stabbed one another at a residence on the 1600 block of Riverbank Road just before 2 p.m.

The other man in the fight died from his injuries.

Police are still trying to piece together elements of the altercation and whether the victim, who has not been identified, was a resident of the home where the stabbings occurred.