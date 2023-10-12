West Sacramento police recover Postal Service key used to steal mail. Two were arrested

Two people were arrested on suspicion of stealing a United States Postal Service mailbox key used to purloin mail after officers found the pair with multiple credit cards belonging to others, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

Police stopped a car on West Capitol Avenue over the weekend to search it because the female motorist was on probation, a news release said. Officers said they found “several” credit cards belonging to others, as well as altered checks.

West Sacramento police said officers also searched the woman’s motel room and found the postal key which provided “some relief for victimized residents,” the news release said.

It’s unclear how the man taken into custody was connected to the mail thefts. Police did not immediately respond to questions about the arrests.