Is West Sacramento's Target banning teens?

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is investing $1 billion in Reliance Retail as India's largest retail chain looks to expand its operations and enter new categories. The Qatar Investment Authority's check will secure it a 0.99% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, valuing the Indian company at $100 billion. Reliance Retail -- which operates 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms, selling everything from electronics to fashion and pharma -- was last valued at $62.4 billion in 2020, when it raised over $6 billion from investors, including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and private equity giant KKR.