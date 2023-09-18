West Salem jewelry store owner arrested, suspected of stealing from customers

A former West Salem jeweler has been arrested and is suspected of deceiving and stealing from his customers.

Douglas Gamble of Portland was the owner of Timeless Jeweler, which was located at 1105 Edgewater Street. The store closed in October without notice.

Police in a news release, stated that since late 2022, 10 victims have reported losing property or money while doing business with Gamble.

Some of his customers told police that lab-grown stones were sold as natural diamonds, real diamonds were replaced with synthetic ones, they never received items they purchased and they never got back items they left at the shop for repair.

Police estimate the value of the crimes to be at least $250,000. Gamble was arraigned on 11 counts of theft of merchandise.

According to his LinkedIn page, Gamble owned Timeless Jeweler since 2011 and worked for Portland Wholesale Jewelry from 2009 to 2016.

Gamble was still being held in Polk County Jail in Dallas as of Monday, according to jail records. His bail was set at $100,000.

Salem Police are asking anyone who had similar incidents with Gamble to file a police report by calling 503-588-6123, option 1.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoeher@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Timeless Jeweler owner arrested, suspected of stealing from customers