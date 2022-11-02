West Scranton man pleads guilty to child pornography

Nov. 2—A West Scranton man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to child pornography charges in Lackawanna County Court for the second time in six years.

Evan Thomas Vitaletti, 30, 848 N. Lincoln Ave., pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Michael J. Barrasse to 62 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of a criminal use of a communication facility.

The plea came as Vitaletti was scheduled to stand trial before Barrasse on the charges.

Vitaletti was charged in March after county detectives found 44 images and 18 videos of children engaged in sexual acts on a phone recovered from his home by county probation officers in February, according to the criminal complaint.

At the time the officers went to visit Vitaletti, he was still on probation on charges related to a previous child pornography conviction.

In an interview with detectives, Vitaletti admitted using the mobile device to access a chat room where he would request links to child pornography, which he would download and save, the complaint said.

He told detectives he preferred photos and videos of females between the ages of 12 and 16 but had seen files of children as young as 1, according to the complaint.

Vitaletti was arrested and charged the first time in March 2017, after county detectives discovered child pornography on his computer and cellphone.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December 2017, to three months of house arrest as part of a restrictive punishment sentence, plus 15 years of probation. He was also required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years.

In 2021, he was arrested for failing to comply with sexual offender registration requirements and sentenced to four months, nine days, to one year in Lackawanna County Prison, plus another year of probation.

Assistant District Attorneys Bo Loughney and Danielle Guari prosecuted the latest charges.

