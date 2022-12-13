West Scranton man pointed handgun during altercation, police say

Dec. 12—A West Scranton man pointed a handgun during an argument Sunday night in Hyde Park, city police said Monday.

George Willia Grimes, 35, 1810 Swetland St., faces counts of possessing an instrument of crime, harassment and simple assault by menacing Gabriel Rodriguez and Tashya Soto at a PNC Bank on South Main Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Rodriguez and Soto told Patrolman Kevin Sweeney that a man later identified by police as Grimes attempted to pass their vehicle as they deposited money into the ATM but did not have enough room to drive by.

Grimes made hand gestures toward them, and Rodriguez yelled that Grimes could have asked them to move.

Both Soto and Rodriguez told officers they saw the other driver make gestures like someone racking a handgun and saw the man point the weapon at them before he fled the scene.

They followed Grimes to Luzerne Street and told police he parked there on the 1500 block.

Investigators reviewed nearby security footage and watched Grimes reach into the passenger window of another vehicle. He acknowledged to police he hid a 9 mm Sig Sauer in a friend's car.

Officers searched the vehicle and found the black handgun loaded with one round in the chamber and 15 in the magazine. The firearm was registered to Grimes.

Grimes told the police there had been an altercation at the bank and indicated he did say during the dispute he had a gun, but he denied he used it, police said.

Grimes was released on $25,000 unsecured bail following an arraignment Monday morning before Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 21.

