West Scranton man sentenced to prison for sex with sleeping woman

Feb. 1—SCRANTON — A West Scranton man who admitted having sex with a woman while she slept will spend up to eight years in state prison.

Eric Tarajae Green, 19, 725 W. Elm St., was sentenced Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to 48 to 96 months behind bars, plus three years of probation. He pleaded guilty plea Oct. 4 to one count of sexual assault.

Green surrendered to city detectives in May to face rape of an unconscious victim and other charges in connection with the assault Nov. 18, 2021, at a home on Coar Place.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The victim, who reported the assault in April, told investigators she informed Green she was not ready to have sex with him before taking prescribed sleeping medication and going to bed, according to the criminal complaint. She awoke later as Green pulled down her pants and had intercourse with her.

In an interview later at police headquarters, Green admitted having sex with the sleeping woman, telling detectives she became irate when she woke up, the complaint said.

During the sentencing hearing at the county Criminal Justice Center, Green's attorney, Doug Vanston, asked Jarbola to show leniency, citing the defendant's background and age.

He told the judge Green urged the victim to report the assault and had fully cooperated with authorities.

Green declined to address the court.

In handing down the sentence, Jarbola acknowledged Green's lack of a prior criminal record but called the facts of the case alarming.

In addition to the prison sentence and probation, Green will face lifetime registration as a sexual offender.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132