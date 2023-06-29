West Scranton man sentenced to state prison for assaults

Jun. 28—SCRANTON — A West Scranton man will spend three to seven years in state prison for repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend over several weeks last year.

Joshua Jenkins, 29, declined to speak when Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola asked if he had anything to say before his sentencing Wednesday at the Criminal Justice Center.

City police arrested Jenkins and charged him with punching, choking and threatening to kill Angela Kerrigan during four separate incidents at their West Elm Street apartment between April and June 2022.

In the first assault on April 2, 2022, Jenkins punched Kerrigan, leaving her bloody and with three fractured ribs and a broken orbital bone, before choking her unconscious, according to police.

He assaulted her again and threatened to kill her three days later after learning she had gone to a hospital to seek treatment for her injuries, police said.

He assaulted her twice more over the next two months, police said.

Jenkins pleaded guilty April 11 to aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats. As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a dozen other counts.

Addressing the court Wednesday, Kerrigan said she still fears for her life and asked Jarbola to impose the longest sentence possible on Jenkins.

Deputy District Attorney Cathy Tully also advocated for a harsh sentence, citing the level of violence in the defendant's relationship with the victim.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Poplawsky told Jarbola that Jenkins understood he faces time in state prison but wants to move on with his life.

As part of the sentence, Jarbola ordered Jenkins to have no contact with the victim.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132