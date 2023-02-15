West Scranton man sentenced to state prison for child pornography

Feb. 14—SCRANTON — A West Scranton man's second child pornography conviction in six years will send him to state prison for up to three decades.

Evan Thomas Vitaletti, 30, was sentenced Tuesday by Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse to 15 to 30 years of imprisonment, plus five years of probation.

He also faces lifetime registration as a sexual offender.

Vitaletti pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to 62 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

The plea followed his arrest by county detectives in March after 44 images and 18 videos of children engaged in sexual acts were found on a phone recovered from his North Lincoln Avenue home by county probation officers.

He admitted using the mobile device to access a chat room where he would request links to illicit photos and videos, which he would download and save, detectives said.

At the time of his arrest, Vitaletti was still on probation after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography and related charges in 2017.

Standing before the judge, Vitaletti apologized to his family and to the community for his actions. He told Barrasse he wants to get help.

His attorney, Robert Trichilo, told the court Vitaletti is not a bad person and has acknowledged he has a problem.

"He has accepted responsibility every step of the way," the attorney said.

Assistant District Attorney Bo Loughney told Barrasse that Vitaletti was found not to be a sexually violent predator after an assessment by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

