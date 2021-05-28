West Scranton pawn shop owner charged with knowingly buying stolen goods

May 28—The owner of a West Scranton pawn shop knowingly bought and sold stolen new-in-the-box merchandise and other property, sometimes telling the individuals who supplied the illicit items specific things that he wanted, investigators said Thursday.

Jeffrey Christopher Decker, owner of Jeff's Trading Post, 238 N. Main Ave., surrendered at the Dunmore office of Magisterial District Judge Paul Ware, where he was arrested by state police on several felony counts.

Troopers accused Decker, 28, 120 Putnam St., of repeatedly purchasing power tools and other items that he knew were stolen — often from retailers such as Home Depot, Walmart and Target — from the same individuals and not recording their pawn transactions.

Investigators laid out the allegations in a 15-page affidavit that detailed Decker's dealings with more than a half-dozen named and unnamed "boosters," an industry term for anyone who shoplifts merchandise which is not for personal use and turns a profit.

The boosters told police they would meet Decker at his business or at his home to pawn the stolen items, for which they would be paid a fraction of their retail value, the affidavit said.

State police opened the investigation in March 2018 after a Home Depot loss prevention representative contacted troopers with information that Jeff's Trading Post was selling what appeared to be new-in-box power tools exclusive to the Home Depot brand.

According to the affidavit, a confidential informant arrested for stealing a Ryobi drill set from Home Depot in February 2019 told state police another booster introduced him and another individual to Decker because the pawn shop owner did not ask a lot of questions.

The informant said Decker initially asked for identification and if the items they were pawning were stolen, but never asked after that.

Between November 2018 and February 2019, Decker contacted the pair about a dozen times requesting specific items, which they would steal and sell to him, the informant said.

Another confidential informant, who ran a crew of people who shoplifted merchandise, claimed to have pawned stolen items at Decker's business or home hundreds of times since 2018, the affidavit said.

Decker always paid cash with no receipt and never asked where the items came from, the informant said.

After their first three months of doing business together, Decker started asking for specific items and would sometimes suggest stores that he knew carried them, the informant told police. One holiday season, Decker provided the informant with a "Christmas shopping list" of items to steal to give his family members as gifts.

On Jan. 15, 2020, state police executed a search warrant at Decker's Putnam Street home and seized more than 130 suspected stolen items, the affidavit said. The haul included more than 100 new-in-box power tools and accessories and items believed to have been stolen from Clarks Summit State Hospital.

Decker was given an opportunity to provide business records, pawn receipts or other proof of ownership of the items but could not, police said.

Ware arraigned Decker on charges of dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity, aiding consummation of a crime, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal use of a communication facility and conspiracy.

He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing June 7 at 9:45 a.m.

Decker referred questions to his attorney, Corey Kolcharno, but pointed out Jeff's Trading Post has a history of helping law enforcement recover stolen property.

"Hundreds of times, we have helped the police, and we continue to help the police. That is why this is bogus," he said. "This is sort of like a kick in the back."

Kolcharno said Decker has always done everything he can to run a legitimate business. The charges against him are based on allegations that came almost exclusively from confidential informants or individuals whose veracity is questionable, he said.

"At this point, we will assess the allegations and we look to put up a strong defense," Kolcharno said.

