West Scranton woman charged for home invasion

Jan. 25—A West Scranton woman faces robbery and other charges in connection with a home invasion in the city's Bellevue neighborhood, city police said.

Vanessa Burke, 34, 602 Archbald St., was taken into custody after officers located a safe stolen during the incident early Tuesday at Rear 510 Broadway St. in her car, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said Wednesday.

City detectives accused Burke of forcing her way into Gary Hoover's home with three other individuals — a man and two juveniles — and taking the safe just before 2 a.m.

Hoover told police he lost consciousness after the man, who apparently was not in custody Wednesday, pistol-whipped him during the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Michael Schultz.

In an interview with police, Hoover said Burke and her companions entered his residence after kicking in a door, the complaint said. Burke, whom Hoover knew, yelled that she wanted the safe.

When he told her she couldn't have it, he was pistol-whipped, he told police. Both the safe and his cellphone were missing when he regained consciousness.

As he looked for his phone to call police, Hoover said, Burke and the man returned to the house and tried to kick in the door again, with the man brandishing a handgun, the complaint said. After he blocked the door and began screaming for someone to call police, the two left in Burke's car.

Officers checking the area later located Burke's vehicle near Emmett Street and Railroad Avenue and, after she consented to search, found the safe and other items taken from the home in the trunk, police said.

During an interview at police headquarters, Burke admitted stealing the safe from Hoover's residence, telling detectives she carried it out of the home by herself, the complaint said.

Magisterial District Judge Alyce Farrell arraigned Burke on two counts of robbery, along with charges of conspiracy, burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, and ordered her held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Story continues

Her preliminary hearing was scheduled Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Police located the two juveniles, boys 14 and 17, at a home on Cedar Avenue, according to the complaint. Lukasewicz said the teens will face charges.

Contact the writer:

dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132.