West Scranton woman charged with misusing GoFundMe proceeds

Jun. 8—A West Scranton woman misused more than $5,500 in GoFundMe donations that were intended to help cover funeral expenses for her teenage son, investigators say.

Lisa Ann Cullen, 47, was arrested this week after an investigation by Lackawanna County detectives and charged with theft with unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Cullen, 1202 Dartmouth St., was named the beneficiary of two GoFundMe campaigns organized on behalf of her family after her 16-year-old son, Logan, died of a medical issue Sept. 14, Detective Renee Castellani said in the arrest affidavit.

Although one campaign raised $2,754.10 and was designated for funeral and "any other expenses," the second was earmarked specifically for funeral costs and raised $7,697.64, the detective said.

The investigation found Cullen made a $2,050 payment for services at Cathedral Cemetery but paid nothing toward a $9,545 bill from Solfanelli-Fiorelli Funeral Home for funeral services, the affidavit said.

A review of Cullen's bank account, which previously showed mostly small ATM withdrawals and regular rent, food and utility payments, showed multiple large withdrawals at casinos and shopping outlets, along with large electronics purchases, after the GoFundMe proceeds were deposited, the detective wrote.

Castellani set the amount of Cullen's theft at $5,647.64.

Magisterial District Judge John Pesota released Cullen on $10,000 unsecured bail after her arraignment Wednesday. She faces a preliminary hearing 11 a.m. June 21.

