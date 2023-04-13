West Scranton woman charged with stabbing boyfriend

Apr. 13—A 27-year-old West Scranton woman faces aggravated assault and other charges for stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife, city police said.

Marissa Whritenour, of 315 15th Ave., was arrested Wednesday for an incident which happened the morning of March 27 at her home, police said.

Officers who responded to the area for a reported stabbing located Austin Vanwert at 16th Avenue and Division Street, police said. He told investigators he and Whritenour were arguing when she brandished a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the abdomen as he tried to wrestle it away from her.

He was treated at the scene for a small puncture wound to his right side, police said.

Whritenour was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Joanne Corbett and held in the Lackawanna County Prison when she could not post $10,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is April 26 at 10:45 a.m.

