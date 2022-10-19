West Scranton woman who failed to report child sexual abuse sentenced to state prison

Oct. 19—A West Scranton woman was sentenced to 18 months to five years in state prison because she failed to stop the sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl.

Characterizing her "atrocious" actions as "repulsive and disgusting," Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola raised his voice as he told Kristina Carson during a virtual hearing Wednesday that her case "screams out" for the maximum sentence he could impose.

"You actually sat there and watched this conduct," Jarbola said. "That child is going to be scarred for the rest of her life. Do you understand that?"

Carson, 30, 1018 Jackson St., pleaded guilty in July to one count of endangering the welfare of children. According to city detectives, Carson knew Emanuel Sherman, 36, of Olyphant sexually abused a young girl in Scranton in 2020.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Sherman awaits sentencing following his admission in February he committed involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and remains jailed in Lackawanna County Prison, where Carson is also held.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Carson said during Wednesday's hearing.

The sexual abuse came to light following the discovery of text messages between Sherman and Carson that Deputy District Attorney Brian Gallagher called among the most disgusting things he has seen.

"The defendant blamed the victim for being assaulted," Gallagher said in court. "She should be put in jail for as long as the law could possibly give."

Carson acknowledged to detectives she witnessed Sherman assault the child but was afraid to report what was happening, detectives said in an arrest affidavit.

Defense attorney Kevin McNicholas said Carson's been plagued by mental health issues her entire life and was easily manipulated and bullied by Sherman. Though the text messages are "extremely disturbing," she wrote them as a way to deceive Sherman into believing she would not turn him in, McNicholas said.

"I can't imagine a case where this could happen again and I can't imagine how Ms. Carson could pose a risk to anyone on the street," he said.

