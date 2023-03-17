West Seattle man arrested on charges of child pornography

A West Seattle man was arrested Thursday morning on charges of child pornography, according to the Seattle Police Department.

During an investigation of child sexual abuse, the man was surveilled outside his home by Seattle police detectives, deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office and members of Homeland Security.

After the man was taken into custody nearby, a warrant was served on his home where officers found several digital devices.

During an interview, the 37-year-old man admitted to uploading child pornography and communicating with minors online.

The man was booked into the King County Jail on charges of possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit content and dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit content.