West Seattle woman woken up by alleged robber who assaulted her then stole purse and car

A woman in West Seattle was allegedly woken up by a robber who assaulted her and then stole her purse and car.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1400 block of Southwest Henderson Street for a reported home invasion and robbery, said the Seattle Police Department.

The woman told police she was sleeping when she was awoken by the robber, who assaulted her and then stole her purse and keys before fleeing in her car. By the time police arrived, the robber was gone, and officers were unable to catch the person.