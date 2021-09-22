West Seneca parents say they are concerned about how the district is handling a COVID outbreak
Parents in the West Seneca School District said they are concerned about the way the district is handling an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Parents in the West Seneca School District said they are concerned about the way the district is handling an increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Monday’s airing of The ReidOut, host Joy Reid addressed the massive media coverage surrounding Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, the young […] The post Joy Reid calls out ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’ amid Gabby Petito case appeared first on TheGrio.
A YouTubing family said it caught footage of Petito's van unoccupied. Zoomed in, the footage suggests the rear door closed as the family approached.
Croatia Police HandoutTwo Los Angeles residents believe they have solved the mystery of Croatia’s Jane Doe—a woman found wrapped in a sheet on a rocky island who spoke perfect English but did not know her own name.Nina Smidt told The Daily Beast that the scratched-up woman pictured in photos that flashed around the globe this week worked as an artisan at a company where she was a manager in 2015. She had been placed there by a non-profit that helps the homeless, Smidt said.The company was operat
The tenor of some messages, followed by a lack of communication from Petito, is what led her mother to contact authorities, according to the warrant.
YouTubeThe last text Gabby Petito sent before she went missing while road-tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé set off alarm bells for her mother, who became fearful for the 22-year-old’s safety after receiving the “odd” message.That’s according to a newly-unsealed search warrant giving North Port, Florida, police permission to search a hard drive investigators found in Petito’s white van, which she and Brian Laundrie, 23, had been using to tour the country’s national parks.“The text message
The truck turned out to be an advertising stunt from a local ad agency looking to encourage more people to get inoculated against COVID-19.
A South Carolina man wanted for allegedly trying to kill someone was arrested in Vermont late Monday night.
Authorities confirmed they found the remains of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito, who was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11. Read the FBI's statement here.
Just three weeks into the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, jurors have already heard allegations of lies, deception and alleged intimidation from those who worked directly under her -- and the trial is expected to continue into December. "I was scared that things would not go well," one former Theranos scientist, Surekha Gangakhedkar, told prosecutors when asked why she made copies of internal communications and documents before resigning from the company. A full recap of last week's proceedings is available on today's episode of "The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial" free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
UPDATE: 9.21.21 9:10 p.m. Suspect Antoine Suggs, who was reportedly casually dating Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, one of four people found […] The post Police say four people found dead in SUV in Wisconsin were killed in Minnesota, suspect reportedly told his father he ‘snapped’ appeared first on TheGrio.
A woman whose body was found inside a freezer in the garage of a Riverside home has been identified as a former homicide detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Thousands of Panthers fans might have seen a truck with a cryptic COVID message outside of Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Here’s what we know about it.
A woman being sexually assaulted on a Key West street thought another man who suddenly appeared was about to rescue her — but instead he took her to a city landmark and attacked her again, police said.
A lawsuit with more than a million plaintiffs? It boggles the mind to imagine that many people involved in a single lawsuit. But that’s the potential fallout from U. S. District Judge Andrea Wood’s decision at the end of last month to grant class action status to a lawsuit against the city of Chicago over its police department’s long-standing stop-and-frisk policies. Wood’s decision puts the ...
A native village in Alaska was among the customers ripped off by a Missouri boat builder, officials said. He’s going to prison.
Support for Petito comes from a place of compassion. But is that compassion reserved only for white women?
Her husband was furious after receiving perfect gifts from her for years.
The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. A coastal city with half a million people, Vung Tau was untouched by COVID-19 for most of the pandemic.
The FBI searched Brian Laundrie's family home in Florida on Monday, the day after remains believed to be Gabby Petito's were found in Wyoming.
It reportedly took a search party 10 hours to find the man’s body.