West Seneca Police Department sees improvement of the launch of behavioral health program

Good Morning America

Taylor Dye, of country music duo Maddie & Tae, shared a health update Wednesday revealing that she has been in the hospital for the past month due to complications with her pregnancy. Dye shared a selfie from her hospital bed, with her singer-songwriter husband, Josh Kerr, in the background. Maddie & Tae postponed their 2022 tour plans in December because Dye was on bed rest per her doctor’s orders.