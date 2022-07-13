West Seventh Street fire deemed arson

Jul. 13—Joplin police are investigating the fire Tuesday morning that destroyed a vacant building on West Seventh Street as a case of arson.

Police Capt. William Davis said the city fire marshal believes the fire at 1800 W. Seventh St. was deliberately set.

The building owned by Curtis Zimmerman, of Leawood, who also owns the Guitars night club next door, was dilapidated and had been previously deemed a dangerous structure by the Joplin Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the fire that erupted shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday. It was the latest in a series of fires the past two years that have gutted vacant buildings in the city, three of which have considerable historic value.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.