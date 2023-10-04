West Side Amazon facility set to begin orders next week
Amazon's first ever same-day warehouse and fulfillment center within Chicago city limits is bracing for a bounty of orders.
Amazon this morning announced an expansion of its logistics network that will allow its selling partners to move their products in bulk from Amazon’s low-cost storage service, Amazon Warehousing Distribution (AWD), to any sales channel, including physical stores and warehouses, instead of only directly to consumers' doorsteps. The new solution, called Multi-Channel Distribution (MCD), will allow sellers to replenish all their sales and fulfillment channels from a single inventory pool, Amazon explains, which simplifies supply chain management and allows for cost savings on inbound shipping. The solution also allows sellers to leverage Amazon's investment in its distribution network and technology to maintain the right inventory levels across all their sales channels, including online and physical store locations, in order to grow their business.
