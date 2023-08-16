West Side Cafe sold to longtime manager, joins successful Fort Worth restaurant team

The popular West Side Cafe, which had faced an uncertain future since its founder’s death, has been sold to a longtime manager and will continue with support from successful neighbor JD’s Hamburgers, the partners announced Tuesday.

West Side Cafe, a breakfast and lunch diner which opened in 1996 and feels even older, has made lists for the “Best Chicken-Fried Steaks in Texas.”

The cafe, 7950 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, consistently draws lines for breakfasts and plate lunches with a wide choice of vegetables.

It’s also known for its wall displays honoring the Western Hills and nprth Benbrook neighborhoods’ military and defense tradition.

A mural by artist Matt Cliff decorates the wall at West Side Cafe.

A 20-year general manager, Joel Hancock, has bought the restaurant from the family of late founder Tracey Sanford.

Hancock will run the cafe with support from business and marketing partners Bourke Harvey and Gigi Howell of nearby smash-hit JD”s Hamburgers.

Harvey and Howell also partnered to buy Margie’s Italian Kitchen, a 70-year-old postwar pasta restaurant and roadside-Americana landmark on Camp Bowie West.

Oatmeal cafe is among the traditional desserts at West Side Cafe in Fort Worth.

Harvey is also the founder of Curly’s Frozen Custard and a partner in Rogers Roundhouse, a burger grill.

The partners’ announcement promised the same pancakes, chicken-and-dumplings and senior specials as always, now also available via delivery services.

West Side Cafe is open for breakfast and lunch daily; 817-560-1996, fortworthwestsidecafe.com.

JD’s Hamburgers, 9901 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, recently resumed lunch and dinner service Wednesdays through Saturdays and lunch Sundays after months of building repairs.

In 2015, actor Burton Gilliam visited when West Side Cafe was chosen as one of four restaurants to showcase Texas Chicken-Fried Steak Day,