West Side man accused of striking victim in head with metal object in 2022 in Loop, cops say

An Austin neighborhood man was charged with felony aggravated battery causing bodily harm after he was accused of striking a 53-year-old man in the head last December in the Loop, Chicago police said.

Pierre Thorne, 30, of the Austin neighborhood was arrested Wednesday after he was identified as the person who struck a man in the head with a metal object in the 100 block of West Madison Street on Dec. 8, 2022. The victim suffered a serious injury.

Throne also was charged with aggravated battery in a public place, police said.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.