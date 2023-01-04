West Side man charged in April fatal shooting in Near North neighborhood

A 36-year-old man was charged Wednesday in the April fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman, and for seriously injuring a 31-year-old woman in the Near North neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Jason McMahan of the first block of North Waller Avenue was charged with first-degree murder, attempt murder and aggravated battery with a weapon, police said.

McMahan was arrested Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue after he was identified as the shooter in the death of a 26-year-old woman April 30, about 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North State Street. He also seriously wounded a 31-year-old woman during the shooting, police said.

He was scheduled to appear Wednesday at a bail hearing.