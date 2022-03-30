West Side man charged with murder after Columbus police say fight led to fatal shooting

Columbus police have arrested a West Side man on a charge of murder, accusing him of fatally shooting a much-younger man during a fight at an apartment complex.

Ronald Eugene Farrow, 47, of Ottis Court in the Wildwood Village apartments, is being held in the Franklin County jail pending his initial appearance in county Municipal Court scheduled Thursday.

Dispatch homicide map: Here's where all homicides in Columbus since 2017 have occurred

Police were called just after 10 p.m. Tuesday to the Wilson Plaza apartments complex off the 100 block of North Wilson Road on a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed by Franklin Township medics in critical condition to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday.

The identity of the victim was being withheld Wednesday by Columbus police homicide detectives pending notification of family.

Detectives said Farrow and the man killed were involved in a fight when Farrow pulled out a handgun and shot the younger man.

Anyone with information about this or any other homicide in the city is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Homicide detectives say Ronald Farrow, 47, shot victim during fight