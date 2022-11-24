West Side trail closed after body found in pond; man found shot in South Linden home

Columbus police were investigating two more homicides Wednesday, including a body found in a pond along a walking trail on the city's West Side and a man found shot inside a home.

Columbus police said the body was found around 10:30 a.m. along the Camp Chase Trail near Wilson Road Park on the city's West Side. A person walking on the trail found the body and alerted law enforcement.

Paramedics and rescue crews were initially called to perform a water rescue, however, most of those crews were determined to not be needed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial stages of the investigation by Columbus police homicide detectives indicate the man had been involved in an altercation prior to his death.

The man has not yet been identified and the trail remained closed as of 2 p.m. Wednesday as investigators continued to search for evidence.

Man found shot in South Linden home after ShotSpotter alert

A man was found fatally shot Tuesday evening inside a home on East Cleveland Avenue after Columbus police received a ShotSpotter detection alert about gunfire in the area.

The alert was received around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, police said. When officers responded to the area, they searched for a victim and were told that a home on the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue looked like it had been struck by the gunfire.

Officers found the male victim inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet been identified him as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

