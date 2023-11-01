LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Eighteen-year-old Cade Monroe Davies-Gaeta will spend the next 15 years in prison for the March 19 shooting of Gabriel Padgett in the West Lafayette Walmart parking lot during a botched robbery and, in an unrelated case, for having a gun on school property.

Tippecanoe Superior 1 Judge Randy Williams sentenced Davies-Gaeta to 19 years for the botched robbery, ordering the teen to serve 17 years of that sentence, according to prosecutors. He then sentenced Davies-Gaeta to three years for having the gun on school property.

All totaled, Davies-Gaeta was sentenced to prison for 20 years.

On most Indiana sentences, a convict must serve 75% of the sentence before the inmate can be released. That comes out to 15 years in Davies-Gaeta's sentence.

If he avoids troubles while incarcerated that might cause him to lose good-time credit, Davies-Gaeta will be 33 when he's released from prison.

Davies-Gaeta pleaded guilty on Sept. 25 and was sentenced Monday.

The afternoon of March 19, Davies-Gaeta met Padgett on the pretense he was going to sell Padgett a gun.

Davies-Gaeta pulled a gun on Padgett when he got into an SUV in the parking lot. Padgett jumped out of the SUV and started running when he was shot.

Police arrested Davies-Gaeta in Fulton County a day or two after the shooting. He's been incarcerated since then at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: West Side Walmart robber and shooter sentenced to prison