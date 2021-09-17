West St. Paul death investigation points to double suicide, police say

Sep. 17—The investigation into the death of two people whose bodies were found Thursday afternoon in a garage points to a double suicide, West St. Paul police said Friday.

Police Chief Brian Sturgeon said he could not yet disclose what is leading investigators to a double suicide, and that the Hennepin County medical examiner's office will officially release their identities and cause and manner of the death.

Sturgeon said the bodies were badly decomposed, but that investigators believe they were of a man and woman.

"They both were last seen about three or four weeks ago, which goes along with the decomposition of the bodies," he said.

Officers responded shortly after 3:45 p.m. to an apartment building in the 120 block of West Thompson Avenue, where a maintenance worker reported "the possible discovery of deceased individuals in a garage," police said.