West St. Paul woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at random cars in St. Paul, Maplewood

A 45-year-old woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for shooting at two random vehicles from her SUV in Maplewood and St. Paul on separate days last year, injuring a driver who was struck in the head and the driver’s 4-year-old son who was cut by shattered glass.

Latoya Nicole Weston, of West St. Paul, was convicted of one count of drive-by shooting and two counts of second-degree assault after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. An attempted murder charge was dismissed as part of the June agreement, which called for the 10-year statutory maximum prison sentence.

Weston’s attorney, public defender Carole Finneran, asked Ramsey County District Judge Kelly Olmstead for a dispositional departure from state sentencing guidelines and to give Weston probation with conditions, including the completion of a community-based program for her client’s “serious and persistent mental illness.”

Finneran noted that Weston was civilly committed as mentally ill in 2005 and that she had not been taking her medication at the time of the shootings.

Prosecutor Nelson Rhodus argued Weston was found to be competent through a pre-sentencing investigation process, which he noted also supported a 10-year prison sentence.

Olmstead told Weston she believes she “wasn’t in your right mind” at the time of the shootings. However, she added she could not “find that probation is consistent with public safety.”

CHARGES

Tips from the public helped lead to Weston’s arrest on Dec. 14. St. Paul police had released a surveillance video image of the suspect, later identified as Weston, and of the white BMW X3 SUV that she shot from on Marion Street, just north of Interstate 94, on Oct. 19. Three rounds hit a car, narrowly missing a 21-year-old woman who was driving and her passengers, ages 14, 3 and 1.

Police also said at the time the images were released the suspect randomly shot at a car in Maplewood just over three months earlier, hitting a 29-year-old woman in the head. She sustained a non-life threatening injury. Her 4-year-old son was treated at the hospital for cuts on his arm and leg from broken glass.

Story continues

According to the charges, Maplewood police responded to St. John’s Hospital the afternoon of July 1 on a report of a woman who had been shot. She was conscious and alert despite a bullet being lodged in the right side of the back of her head.

She told police she was driving on U.S. 61 in her Toyota Camry behind a white BMW SUV that appeared to be moving slowly. When both vehicles turned east onto Beam Avenue, she moved to pass the BMW. As she did, she felt something hit the back of her head. Her son was in the back seat.

Police inspected the woman’s car and found that the right rear passenger window was shattered. It appeared a bullet had passed through the right side of the driver’s seat headrest. The bullet removed from the woman’s head was from a 9mm gun, charges say.

The St. Paul shooting happened shortly after noon Oct. 19 after the 21-year-old woman and her 14-year-old sister left a nail salon in the area of University Avenue and Dale Street.

The woman said she noticed a BMW traveling very slowly in front of her, and both drivers turned onto Marion Street near Fuller Avenue. She said as she drove past the BMW, she heard a female driver yell and then gunshots. Police found two spent casings from a .38-caliber handgun on Marion Street.

Surveillance video showed the BMW sitting near the nail salon shortly before 11:30 a.m. and a woman walking to the salon. She returned to her vehicle around noon and sat alone in it for several minutes while the 21-year-old and her family walked to their nearby vehicle, and “they appear to have no interaction with her,” the complaint said.

After Weston’s December arrest, police searched her West St. Paul apartment with a warrant and found a box for a .38-caliber handgun in a bedroom closet, according to the charges.

‘WORST NIGHTMARE’

Weston’s sentencing hearing included a victim impact statement by the woman who was shot. Rhodus, the prosecuting attorney, read the statement in which the woman said her “worst nightmare” happened just after she switched lanes on Beam Avenue. She said she used her “motherly strength” to drive to the hospital, despite having been shot and her son injured.

She said the shooting “left a permanent mark that follows us to this day.”

In a statement Weston read in court, she asked the judge for leniency and apologized to the victims and her families for the “terror I caused by my actions.”

