UPDATE: West student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school; other students report social media posts

May 3—MANKATO — A newly enrolled 16-year-old Mankato West High School student was taken into custody Wednesday morning for having a loaded handgun at the school.

Mankato police said the incident happened at 10:10 a.m. No threats were made, and there were no injuries.

Mankato Area Public Schools Supt. Paul Peterson said that on Wednesday morning fellow students made school administration aware of recent social media posts containing weapon imagery. While Peterson said he can't confirm whether the student made the post, he did confirm the student was in them.

Peterson said school administration found the student as soon as they heard of the concern and brought him into the office with his belongings, where they found the weapon.

The gun was concealed at the time of the arrest, and the student was cooperative.

Peterson said the social media posts were not school related or from the school.

He said he does not believe there was intention to use the weapon at the school and said there is no further danger to the school at this time.

"Thankfully, students felt comfortable going to our school administrators to make the report," Peterson said.

The juvenile will be placed in juvenile detention facility, and the case will be forwarded to the Blue Earth County Attorney's Office, according to a city news release. Requested charges include, but are not limited to, possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, which is considered a felony.

"There are no known threats at this time," Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose said in a statement.