West Suburban Community Pantry Reopens For In-Person Shopping

WOODRIDGE, IL — After being closed for more than a month due to a spike in coronavirus cases associated with the omicron variant, the West Suburban Community Pantry site in Woodridge is again open to provide food to those in need.

The pantry re-opened on Saturday for local residents who are now again able to visit the pantry to select fresh produce, meat and fish, dry goods, baked goods and household items. In addition to what the pantry has provided in the past, the site is now offering items for school and adult lunches.

The pantry had been offering curbside pickup while it was closed due to the omicron outbreak, officials said. That proved challenging especially during inclement weather, which made it difficult for residents to make it to the pantry to pick up what they need. But now with the pantry relocation in Woodridge at 6805 Hobson Valley Dr., pantry officials look forward to offering residents with a full slate of services once again.

“It is always our preference to have our neighbors shop the store themselves if we can do so safely,” Pantry Executive Director Laura Coyle said. “We believe that food shopping at a pantry should be a dignified experience that is as close to food shopping at a grocery store as possible. We will always aim for the most fulfilling and safe experience as we can provide.”

The pantry will continue to abide by local and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 safety measures, officials said. Saturday’s reopening is based on the recent decrease in reported COVID cases and hospitalization numbers in DuPage County, officials said.

The pause in in-store shopping resulted in a steady rise in customers registering to use the pantry’s recently launched Virtual Food Pantry, www.virtualfoodpantry.net which offers on-line ordering and pick-up at a time and location most convenient for the customer.

The pantry has focused its efforts in the last two years on ways to increase access, choice and dignity to providing food, officials said in a news release. The newly renovated pantry store also continues to expand its offering of ethnic and dietary choices.

West Suburban Community Pantry provides food and resources to people facing hunger, unlocking access to nutritious meals, and strengthening hope for tomorrow.

The pantry, which has been in existence for 30 years, offers the on-site pantry store in Woodridge, the Virtual Food Pantry, and senior home delivery program to households in need in DuPage County, Bolingbrook and Romeoville.

The pantry also runs child nutrition programs in local school districts and connects families with financial assistance and free workshops. More information and hours of operation for the pantry can be found here.

This article originally appeared on the Woodridge Patch