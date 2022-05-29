West suburban man charged in alleged arson attack on ‘Walking Man’

A Melrose Park man will face attempted murder and felony arson charges in connection with the recent attack of a local figure known as the “Walking Man.”

Joseph Guardia, 27, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated arson related to the May 25 attack on Joseph Kromelis, according to Chicago police.

Guardia is expected to appear before a judge for a bail hearing on Monday.

Police arrested Guardia Friday, two days after authorities released surveillance video stills of the attacker. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Guardia made a statement to detectives. Guardia was also wanted on two separate arrest warrants for burglary, according to court records.

Kromelis, 75, who once told the Tribune he “roams as a way of life,” had been resting or sleeping when a man he didn’t know came up to him in the 400 block of North Lower Wabash Avenue about 2:50 a.m. and lit him on fire, police said.

Known primarily for his long wavy hair, thick mustache, stylish dress and quiet demeanor as he strolled through downtown for decades, Kromelis has been featured in news stories and videos and a documentary.