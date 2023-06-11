West Swanzey man sentenced to prison for shipping kilos of fentanyl in the mail

Jun. 11—A West Swanzey man who shipped several kilos of fentanyl in the mail to Michigan and other locations across the country has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said last week.

The Department of Justice said in 2022, from June through December, 24-year-old Craig Warme operated an online store on the dark web called 'DopeKingUSA,' through which he sold and mailed drug orders across the country, Totten said in a statement.

"Foolishly, Mr. Warme thought he could illegally operate an online store on the dark web trafficking poison across our state and country," Totten said. "My office will hold traffickers peddling drugs accountable."

The site advertised several forms of heroin for sale and mailed drug orders across the country. While operational, prosecutors said Warme received a total of $417,355 in gross sales from the website.

Undercover investigators in Grand Rapids, Michigan, were able to purchase drugs through the website and have them sent to them via the United States Postal Service. Investigators determined the drugs that Warme sent were not actually heroin, but fentanyl.

The court found that Warme had trafficked more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl while his web store was operational.

Warme pled guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl. At his sentencing, District Court Judge Jane M. Beckering ordered Warme to remain on supervised release for three years following his release from prison.

"This investigation clearly demonstrates the dark web does not provide a safe haven from which criminals can anonymously distribute fentanyl and other illicit drugs," DEA Special Agent in Charge Orville Greene said in a statement. "DEA and our partners will relentlessly pursue individuals like Mr. Warme, no matter where they operate or the means by which they distribute their illicit and deadly products."

"Postal inspectors work every day to prevent the flow of illicit drugs through the U.S. mail and to ensure the safety and security of the American people," Inspector in Charge Rodney Hopkins of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Detroit Division said in a statement. "This investigation and resulting sentence imposed today on Craig Warme is a testament to the commitment postal inspectors and our law enforcement partners have to identifying and seeking prosecution of individuals who are deliberately distributing deadly fentanyl into our communities."