West Tennessee man charged with murder of U.S. Army veteran

A man was charged with the murder of a U.S. Army veteran in northwest Tennessee Thursday.

Robert Vallery, 54, was found dead in his family’s home on Will Dickerson Road in Union City on Nov. 12, 2021.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Cameron A. Taylor, a 28-year-old Martin man, was identified as the person responsible for Vallery’s death.

Thursday, warrants were issued charging Taylor with First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Burglary, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Theft over $1,000.

Agents served Taylor later that day.

He is currently in the Obion County Jail on unrelated charges and is being held without bond.

The TBI said the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, and Martin Police Department assisted with the investigation.

