West Tennessee parents indicted for murder in death of 7-month-old son, TBI says

Two parents from Oakland, Tennessee now face murder charges in connection to the death of their 7-month-old son, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI said that 29-year-old mother Ashley Long and 38-year-old father Christopher Gardner are responsible for the death of their son, 7-month-old Max Long.

Max Long was brought to a Memphis hospital by Ashley Long and Gardner on June 23, 2022, according to the TBI. The 7-month-old boy was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

While investigating the child’s death, agents identified the two parents as the people responsible for his death. Agents also suspect the pair of abuse and neglect of their three other young children inside of their home on Laurel Street in Oakland, Tennessee.

On Monday, November 28, 2022, the Fayette County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Long and Gardner with felony murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment and there counts of child abuse neglect and endangerment, the TBI said.

Both Long and Gardner have been in a Fayette County Jail since June 23. Bond for each of them is set at $1,000,000.

