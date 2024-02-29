West Texas Food Bank responds to urgent need, mobilizes support for the Panhandle

Feb. 28—The West Texas Food Bank announced Wednesday its response to the urgent crisis unfolding in the Texas Panhandle. The Food Bank is mobilizing its resources to support its sister organization, the High Plains Food Bank. It is launching a water donation drive to provide essential relief to those affected by the fires, a news release said.

The wildfires in the Texas Panhandle have caused widespread destruction, displacing families and threatening lives and livelihoods. In solidarity with the impacted communities, the West Texas Food Bank is taking action to alleviate some of the hardships faced by our neighbors. By collecting donations of bottled water, the Food Bank aims to ensure that residents in the affected areas have access to a vital resource during this challenging time.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the devastating wildfires in the Texas Panhandle," Libby Stephens, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank, said in the release. "In times of crisis, it is imperative that we come together to support one another. West Texans never shy away from helping our fellow Texans, and we hope to provide some relief and assistance to those who need it most."

Members of the public are invited to join the West Texas Food Banks' relief efforts by donating bottled water at any of their campuses.

— Odessa: 411 South Pagewood

— Midland: 1601 Westcliff Drive